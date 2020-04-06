Continued Warm for Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, April 6, 2020

A frontal boundary will lift north through the region today bringing light Southerly winds and warm temperatures. Just a very slight chance at a shower exists this afternoon, otherwise look for mainly sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings a few spotty afternoon showers, but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by late Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side before more seasonable weather moves in for the second half of the week!

MONDAY: Warm and Mostly Sunny

High 77, winds S-5

TONIGHT: P. Cloudy, Mild, Slight. Ch. of a Shower

Low 58, winds S-6

TUESDAY: Warm with Stray Showers Possible

High 79, Low 64 winds SW-11

