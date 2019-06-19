Convention Center Committee to issue RFP for Sloan Convention Center

The future of the Sloan Convention Center may soon be in the hands of a private company.

At their quarterly meeting the Convention Center Committee, which is made up of all five Bowling Green city commissioners and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, decided to issue a "request for proposal," or RFP, for those who may be interested in the building.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson says if the Sloan Convention Center goes to a private company, it will have a particular and focused interest in the convention industry.

"The purpose of the RFP is to look and see what ideas are out there," Wilkerson said. "The city can continue to operate the convention center and lease that management to an individual or company as we have done in the past, but we want to see if there is a different and better way of doing things. And again it's all about making the convention experience in Bowling Green even better."

The official RFP has not been issued yet. The committee said it could take about a week to complete.

The committee will review the proposals within 90 days and decide whether it's best for the city and county to move forward with any.