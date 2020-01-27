Cool, Cloudy and Damp to Start the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, January 27, 2020

Wet and cool conditions will persist this morning, as a weak upper level wave exits our region. Light rain showers will move east of I-65 by daybreak and drier conditions should set in. Otherwise, plenty of clouds will linger for the start of the new week. Highs today will climb into the upper 40s with overnight lows falling just below freezing. Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a slight chance for rain or wet snow showers. Expect seasonal readings through much of the week before we jump into the milder 50s by the weekend. Another chance for showers exists Saturday.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Ending, a Bit Warmer

High 48, Low 31, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High 44, Low 33, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Chance for Rain or Wet Snow Showers

High 44, Low 31, winds NE-6

