Cool, Comfy Start to Tuesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, September 23, 2019

It wasn't much, but for the first time since August 27th, we FINALLY picked up measurable rain in Bowling Green Monday! We will feel a refreshing change with lower dew points and cooler temperatures in the low 80s Tuesday. We'll even have a couple of nights with lows in the more seasonable 50s. Another cool front moves through Thursday with a slight chance of showers. After that, here comes MORE late-season heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and enter October.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 88, Low 70, winds N-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warmer

High 86, Low 65, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 83, Low 62, winds NW-6