Cool Start To The Week But Warm Air Soon Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Mother's Day ended up nice and mild as temperatures climbed into the lower 70's. We did have a wave of energy that brought a few folks a pass over shower; however, most stayed dry today with clouds off and on. Into tonight clouds clear out temperatures fall into the upper 30's to low 40's. Monday looks pleasant but a bit cooler with clouds off and on and highs in the low 60's. We have a couple more days till we see a flip in the pattern then the 80's return and stick around for a bit but they do come with various shower and thunderstorm chances.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Chilly

Low 39, winds CALM

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool

High 60, Low 42, winds NW-9

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers Late

High 62, Low 49, winds SW-3

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

