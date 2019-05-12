Cool Start To The Week But Warming Trend In Store

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 12, 2019

Mother's Day was a tad cool as we say highs only in the lower 60's. The drizzle will end late tonight and into Monday. Clouds stick around most of Monday then break away into the late evening. It will be a cool start to our week as highs will only be in the mid 60's Monday. Sunshine returns by Tuesday with the 70's. The temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid 80's. A chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to move in Wednesday and maybe a few stray storms to round out the week.

TONIGHT: Drizzle and Cool

Low 50, winds NW-4

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High 66, Low 46, winds NW-10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 71, Low 50, winds N-5

