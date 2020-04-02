Cool This Morning But Mild This Afternoon

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 2, 2020

April is off to a chilly start, but a big warmup is on the way! Highs climb back to near seasonal levels Thursday under mostly sunny skies before jumping into the low 70s Friday! The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 65, Low 42, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 70, Low 48, winds E-5

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warm

High 73, Low 53, winds SE-7

