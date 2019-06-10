Cool is the Rule

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, June 10, 2019

The upper-level energy that brought us the damp weather over the weekend finally moved out Monday. Cooler, less humid air is taking over as north winds usher in an unseasonably mild air mass for June! Highs will range in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. A weak front reinforcing the mild air could trigger some widely scattered showers and storms late Wednesday, especially east of I-65. Otherwise, the rest of the work week appears dry. There will be a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and into Sunday (Father's Day). More humid conditions return by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Cooler

High 77, Low 57, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 81, Low 57, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 76, Low 53, winds NW-10