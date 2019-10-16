Cool the Rule Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
We dried out Wednesday with brisk northwest winds making for a rather chilly day despite the sunshine. Expect similar readings Thursday with lots of sun once again after starting in the upper 30s in many spots. A warming trend starts Friday, with highs climbing back to near 70. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. One system cutting across the Deep South over the weekend could send a few showers our way late Saturday night. A stronger system arrives Monday with potential for thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along with gusty winds.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool
High 62, Low 36, winds NW-5
FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 69, Low 46, winds SE-6
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. of a Shower at Night
High 73, Low 53, winds S-7