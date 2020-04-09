Cooler Air To Settle In For The Rest Of The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 8, 2020

After last nights front moved through we are no seeing cooler air being forced in. We expect sunshine to end the week with highs Thursday in the lower 60's. Highs by Good Friday won't get out of the 50s. There's even potential for frost Friday and Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s! At this time. Saturday looks mainly dry, but rain is likely for Easter Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Much Cooler

AM High 63, Low 34, winds NW-14

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 56, Low 36, winds NW-8

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer, Storms Late

High 64, Low 51, winds SW-9

