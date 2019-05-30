Cooler Days Ahead!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Scattered showers diminish Thursday evening, with cooler, less humid air taking over! A weak disturbance moving through the region may touch off an isolated shower or thundershower Friday afternoon, otherwise the day should feature a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler-than-average temps. Friday evening looks great for the start of the Glasgow Highland Games along with BG Relay for Life Friday night. The weekend carries a chance for a thundershower Saturday night into Sunday morning. Much of the first week of June will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid. Slight Chance of a PM Shower

High 80, Low 60, winds NW-9

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower

High 84, Low 66, winds W-6

SUNDAY: AM Shower Possible, Otherwise Partly Sunny

High 83, Low 56, winds NW-9

