"Cooler", but Still Very Warm

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Thursday brought a few more clouds but no rain, and temperatures still reaching 90 another time. The weekend looks a tad cooler and even less humid for The Med Center 10K and other outdoor activities. An approaching cold front looks to stall over the region for the start of next week, which could take more of the edge off the heat. The best shot at rain is Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 61, winds S-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 89, Low 65, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 90, Low 65, winds SW-11