Cooler for Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, November 14, 2019

A weak cold front slides through tonight with nothing more than some clouds and some patchy dense fog. Friday will be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. Overall, the gradual warming trend will continue through next week. The only interruption comes from a weak system Tuesday that may bring a few showers to the area.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High 46, Low 25, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 50, Low 26, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High 54, Low 31, winds SW-6