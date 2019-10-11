Coolest Air of the Season!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, October 11, 2019

**FROST ADVISORY for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, and Todd Cos. overnight thru 8am Saturday**

A BIG change is now taking place! A sharp cold front will sweep through the region tonight, ending the evening showers and sending temperatures tumbling. We'll struggle just to make it back to 60° Saturday afternoon, even with full sunshine. Dress warmly if you're heading to the WKU-Army football game at "The Houch" Saturday evening! Sunday morning will be our coldest of the season so far, with upper 30s for lows...chilly enough for patchy frost in sheltered areas. A slow warm-up early next week is followed by another system with a good rain chance and more cool air to come.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 60, Low 36, winds NW-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 69, Low 41, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 72, Low 49, winds SW-5