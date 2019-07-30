Cooling Off a Bit

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

A slow-moving cold front takes most of the thunderstorms away with it for mid-week. August begins with a slight cooldown under partly sunny skies Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the day looks dry for most. The rest of the work week holds fair skies with temperatures slightly below seasonal norms into the weekend. Slight chances for late day thundershowers reappear this weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale Thursday through Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm, Isolated PM Shower

High 86, Low 65, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds NE-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 88, Low 66, winds NE-8