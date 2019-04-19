Cops catch culprit with 30 pounds of weed

A Bowling Green man is arrested with 30 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says 31-year-old Pheldon Flippin was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Friday, following an investigation and surveillance of marijuana trafficking activities by the U-S Postal Inspection Service.

Following Flippin's arrest, authorities seized three handguns, magazines and ammo, digital scales, and $1,028 in cash. Police say additional charges are likely.

