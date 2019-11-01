Corbin restaurant prepares for visit from Bevin, Pence

Corbin, Kentucky is the first official stop for Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Governor Matt Bevin (R).

Shep's Place is one place the two are expected to spend time.

The owner of the restaurant, Mark Shepherd, said his decision to host the guests was not political. His respect for state and federal offices stems from his time spent in the military.

"It is just an honor that those people want to come to our hometown and eat at one of our local restaurants," Shepherd said. "You know, we can have different political views, but that's what makes America great."

Pence is scheduled to land in London, Kentucky around noon Friday November, 1.