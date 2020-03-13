Coronavirus Workgroup update for March 13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Coronavirus Workgroup has released an update for March 13, 2020.
According to the daily post to Facebook:
March 13, 2020 Coronaviurs Workgroup Update.
-- To date, all patients screened and tested locally for
COVID-19 are negative.
-- For questions and the latest updates, please use
Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline @ 1-800-722-5725 and visit
www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
-- As each of us is aware public schools have now been
cancelled; please avoid crowds and practice social distancing.
Use social media to connect with family and friends.
-- Local performing arts centers, SKYPAC and Capitol Arts have cancelled performances until April 10.
-- Visitation continues to be limited in all long-term care facilities in accordance with Governor Beshear’s
announcement.
-- Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
will cancel classes March 16 and 17. Courses will
resume online classes (distance education) March 18 –
April 5th.
-- When searching social media for the latest local
coronavirus information use the hashtag
#BGWCCoronavirusWorkgroup.
The group includes members from:
Barren River District Health Department
The City of Bowling Green
Warren County Government
Med Center Health
Greenview Regional Hospital
Graves Gilbert Clinic
Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital
Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, MD; Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist
Western Kentucky University
Southern Kentucky Community Technical College
Warren County School District
Bowling Green Independent School District, and
Warren County Emergency Management