Coronavirus Workgroup update for March 13

The Coronavirus Workgroup has released an update for March 13, 2020.

According to the daily post to Facebook:

-- To date, all patients screened and tested locally for

COVID-19 are negative.

-- For questions and the latest updates, please use

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline @ 1-800-722-5725 and visit

www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

-- As each of us is aware public schools have now been

cancelled; please avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

Use social media to connect with family and friends.

-- Local performing arts centers, SKYPAC and Capitol Arts have cancelled performances until April 10.

-- Visitation continues to be limited in all long-term care facilities in accordance with Governor Beshear’s

announcement.

-- Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

will cancel classes March 16 and 17. Courses will

resume online classes (distance education) March 18 –

April 5th.

-- When searching social media for the latest local

coronavirus information use the hashtag

#BGWCCoronavirusWorkgroup.

The group includes members from:

Barren River District Health Department

The City of Bowling Green

Warren County Government

Med Center Health

Greenview Regional Hospital

Graves Gilbert Clinic

Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, MD; Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist

Western Kentucky University

Southern Kentucky Community Technical College

Warren County School District

Bowling Green Independent School District, and

Warren County Emergency Management