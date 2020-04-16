Coronavirus blamed for worse job loss in U.S. history

Because of the Coronavirus, roughly 22 million Americans have now sought jobless benefits in the past month. The Associated Press says this is easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. Roughly one in seven workers lost their job.

South Central Kentucky is not immune from this situation, but maybe 13 News can help. In tonight's Chamber Moment, Chad Spencer of the South Central Workforce Development Board tells us what this means to you.

"Everyone that files for a UI claim, they're initially sent to the regular UI program," says Spencer, "and that's why a couple weeks ago a lot of people were getting denials. Those denials were automatically created by the system and the state has since stopped those denials. So now moving forward, folks that apply, if someone applies today, and they don't qualify for the original UI, the regular UI benefits, they will automatically be transitioned into one of the other three programs that we have."

Chad Spencer and Frank Garaboto describe those other three programs and give you much more information on unemployment benefits in their webinar attached to this story.