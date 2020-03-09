Coronavirus concerns: Should I cancel my cruise?

With coronavirus concerns continuing to grow -- rattling the stock market and changing customer purchasing habits, the U.S. State Department is now advising Americans against cruise travel.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

The State Department says, "U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship." citing the CDC that there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment and also states that, "Passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information."

13 News contacted travel agent with Happy Place Travel, Christi McGown, about any potential concerns customers may be having about cruise travel. McGown herself is currently abroad a cruise for her own personal R&R and gave us a view from the deck.

"It's really calm actually, very calm overall. And even our flight down from Nashville to Orlando was completely full," said McGown. "As far as the people on the cruise ship, they're not terribly concerned right now. The cruise ship is doing an excellent job of keeping everything wiped down very regularly. We're all washing our hands, there's plenty of hand sanitizer out and about and throughout the ship for us to use. As far as that goes I haven't seen anybody wearing masks on the ship. Everybody is just excited and having a great cruise."

While everyone on her cruise is enjoying the water, some people are indeed canceling their trips as some ports are closing, denying entry in certain locations and preventing some people from disembarking.

"It's definitely been a huge impact. I'm friends with a lot of agents around the country and you hear where they're having to cancel cruises and it's going to have a huge impact on the cruise industry," said McGown. "The way the market has acted today, big impact as well on the cruise line and their stock."

The CDC continues to issue statements about cruise travel and you can stay up to date by following their twitter page.