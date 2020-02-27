Coronavirus fears growing; Are hospitals prepared in SoKY?

Fears of the growing Coronavirus outbreak are rattling the stock market. In the past 3 days, the Dow Jones has dropped nearly 3,000 points.

Medical workers say they're already experiencing mask and medical supply shortages.

Are hospitals in south-central Kentucky prepared for an outbreak?

"It won't help anybody to panic over something, we have the flu epidemic every year and people refuse to take flu shots. This is another infectious disease that spreads person to person with ease," said Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine Specialist, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen.

"I think we're just as prepared as any place in the country. We're following the CDC guidelines, we're communicating what the guidelines are to all the providers that are seeing patients, so I think we're doing everything that we can do," said

Warren County Public Schools superintendent Rob Clayton released a statement Thursday ensuring the public no cases of community spread has reached the school systems.

"In recent days, there has been an increase in concern about the coronavirus (COVID-2019) and its potential impact on communities across the country. Major national media outlets have encouraged families to reach out to their school districts for insight about what to expect should the outbreak reach our community. This is an ambiguous request considering the unprecedented territory we are navigating. Nonetheless, Warren County Public Schools prides itself on providing timely communication to our families, so I would like to update you on our immediate understanding and response to the coronavirus concern. It is important to note that WCPS has not received a single report of coronavirus in our schools. However, our school community can expect prompt notification of any confirmed case in our district."

The Barren River Health Department released a statement to 13 News about the Coronavirus with ways to prevent the spread of the disease -- in line with current CDC guidelines.

Barren River District Health Department works closely with the KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department for Public Health (KDPH) to respond to public health threats.

Our local response to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will align with KDPH and CDC guidance. We are preparing for COVID-19 as we would any possible disease outbreak.

The public can protect themselves by the following:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, if a tissue isn’t available use the inside of your elbow and then wash your hands

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC has continued sharing vital information about the outbreak via twitter.

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. Take everyday preventive actions, like staying home when you are sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. #COVID19 https://t.co/uArGZTJhXj pic.twitter.com/yzWTSgt2IV — CDC (@CDCgov) February 27, 2020

Check back to this story as 13 News will continue to update this article with full interviews from health care experts in Warren County.