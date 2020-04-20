Coronavirus forces city officials to look at budget cuts

Like other major cities in Kentucky, Bowling Green is expecting a budget shortfall due to the coronavirus.

The city's general fund is about 73-million dollars with their overall budget around 122-million. Mayor Bruce Wilkerson told us they get 70-percent of their revenue from occupational taxes and net profit fees, but with so many businesses closing and so many people out of work, the city expects a significant shortfall in tax revenue.

Mayor Wilkerson says city officials are holding off making any kind of projections as to what that shortfall may be until they get more information from the state and other cities. The new budget must be approved by June 30, 2020.

