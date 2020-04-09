Coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact Kentucky dairy farms

Recent videos of some U.S. dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk illustrates what some dairy farmers in the commonwealth are now doing.

However, it's business as usual for now at Chaney's Dairy Barn, one of only two fluid milk processors in the state of Kentucky. At peak they're processing 800 gallons of milk per week.

Today I’m at @chaneysdairy talking w/ Carl Chaney about how the coronavirus may be impacting his farm. 15 years ago, over 2,000 dairy farms existed in KY. As of January 1, 2020 less than 500 are in the state. This pandemic could push more farms to close. This story tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/LRYH9LFGJn — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) April 9, 2020

But in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, it may be a bleak looking future for some dairy farmers.

"When you have to dump milk, and now you see where all this milk is having to be dumped it's just, it's just terrible," said Owner of Chaney's Dairy Barn, Carl Chaney.

An already uncertain time for dairy farmers existed before the pandemic. 15 years ago there were over 2,000 dairy farms in the state of Kentucky,

as of January 1st, there were less than 500 dairy farms remaining in the commonwealth.

After a recent four year low some where just starting to see cash flow.

"It's uncertain times for everybody, especially for dairy farmers. We're coming out of about a 5 year cycle and four of those years most dairy farmers have had a really hard time cash flowing. And now we've just had a year that everybody was just kinda seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and now this has hit. And I'm really afraid this is going to put a lot of dairy farmers over the edge," said Carl.

With demand for certain milk products down due to school and restaurant closures, and some store restrictions, it has resulted in a milk surplus. Lowering the purchasing price per pound of milk.

"The prices that we've seen now in the last three weeks have dropped from $18 per hundred pounds of milk which is how're we're paid to $11 and that is a tremendous decrease in what we're looking in the future to be paid for our milk," said Carl.

For now, Carl Chaney says the only way to continue supporting dairy farmers is to:

"Drink milk, I mean if you want to help the dairy farmers and I mean farm families we have so many awesome farm families right here in warren county. Say a prayer for them, if you see one of them say thank you," said Carl. "Because now is a very hard time i'm seeing a lot of things where farmers are trying to figure out how long they're going to make this work."

