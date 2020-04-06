Coronavirus pandemic leads funeral homes to conduct drive-thru visitations

The governor made an order pertaining to how funerals in the state were conducted during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Passing through, never leaving your car is the new and abnormal way family and friends are saying goodbye to loved ones.

"We have to adapt to the situation," said Kenneth Cone, owner of Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Cone Funeral Home, like other facilities, are adhering to the state's and CDC orders and recreating the entire way they conduct funerals.

"We're having multiple changes in everything," said Cone. "We don't have the people coming into the facility, they have to drive-thru."

Meanwhile, families are forced to choose only ten immediate members for a socially distanced service inside.

"We have gone beyond the six feet we have measured ten feet,'" explained Cone.

In an explanation of the order sent out by Kentucky Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, burial is also capped at ten people and required to be private.

Cone explained that every cemetery operated differently as it pertained to letting select family members outside of their cars for part of the burial.

"We can only take a casket to the lowering device and the family has to stay in the car at one cemetery," he said. "They can stay a matter of a few minutes and they have to leave then the burial will take place but it's not a traditional graveside service."

And so among grief, now lives unfamiliar territory which can sometimes interfere with proper closure. In times of unrest, some places are doing all they can to make an improper goodbye, a little easier.

"So we have to just live one day at a time. Be thankful for today, pray for tomorrow, and pray for those who are being affected, that they can be comforted and be with those who are helping them," said Cone.

Last week, the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky (FDAK) put out a statement saying they were contacted by the state that many funeral homes were not complying to the governor's nor CDC orders. Sidney Fogle, with FDAK, Moving forward your local law enforcement or local health departments will help enforce this order .