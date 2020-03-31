Coronavirus patient spends 90th birthday in hospital, dies days later

The Barren River District saw its first coronavirus related-death on Monday.

The 90-year-old patient was Goldie Mae Freeman who had minor lung issues, according to her family.

"She was my mama," said her son, Joe Freeman.

Goldie Mae Freeman, who had seven sons, will be laid to rest Wednesday after losing a battle to COVID-19 on Monday.

"About 3 to 4 hours before she passed away we got to tell her goodbye," said Joe.

This happened only days after the great-great grandmother turned 90 years old while she was alone, and on a ventilator at the hospital.

"We couldn't wish her a happy birthday or anything or go up there and see her, and that was really really difficult," said Joe.

Goldie's family is not sure how she caught the virus, as her family said she only goes to church and the grocery store.

Meanwhile, it all began on March 16 when Goldie Mae went from being in the hospital with a pneumonia diagnosis, to being transferred to Bowling Green where she tested positive for COVID-19. She later died on March 30.

"Her condition just kept getting worse at the hospital," said Joe. 'We weren't able to see her at all and I would call."

Freeman leaves behind her legacy spanning from generations among almost 30 grand greats and great great grandchildren.

"She loved her kids dearly, loved all her grandchildren, oh dearly,

she loved them very, very much."

Further more, the message they're passing along is one we continue to hear.

"Take precautions all you can... just do what you're told to do because it can happen to anybody," explained Joe. "Stay in your house and be safe it could safe your life, it could save your life."

Joe said their family does not plan to do a traditional funeral. Goldie Mae will be buried on Wednesday in Simpson County while her family watches from the car, given the circumstances.