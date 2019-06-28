Coroner identifies man shot and killed by state troopers in Wolfe County

Kentucky State Police say an armed man was shot in killed in Wolfe County after he didn't drop his weapon.

Troopers responded to a home on Blankenship Road near the Hazel Green community to serve a search warrant at a home. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Section was involved in the search warrant.

When troopers entered the home, they found the man holding a firearm. Multiple troopers fired their weapons when the person refused to drop the weapon.

The Wolfe County Coroner's Office identified the man as 35-year-old Stephen D. Sloan.

"It just ain't right. It shouldn't have ever happened," said Henry Tolson, a neighbor. "Nobody should draw on a cop, and I know the cop was just defending himself."

Tolson said he knew Sloan, as well as his parents. He said he feels for the man's mother and also for the troopers involved.

"I wish it could be took (sic) back," Tolson said. "All I know to say to the mother is she needs to put it in God's hands and God will take care of it."

No troopers were injured at the scene. It is unknown if Sloan was the subject in the initial investigation.