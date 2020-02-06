The National Corvette Museum opens new exhibit and Corvette Plant rolls out 2020 Corvette

From a new exhibit opening at the National Corvette Museum to a new Corvette rolling off the lines at the Corvette Plant, there is a lot of exciting things happening in the world of Corvettes.

The museum teamed up with Tom Peters who is a retired Director of Exterior Design for the 8th generation of Sting-Ray Corvettes to put together the ‘Car-Toon Creatures, Kustom Kars and Corvettes: The Art and Influence of Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth' exhibit.

"There's a connection there that we will explore throughout this exhibit and we will take you through those amazing cars," said Bob Bubnis, Historical Media Coordinator. "The people who he inspired all the way to the Transformers cars that were in the movies that came out of Tom Peters imagination."

In total there are three Corvettes featured in the exhibit.

"One is Sideswipe from the very first Transformers movie and then we have another one called Crosshairs which is a movie used car from the last Transformers film," added Bubnis. "We also have a car here called Bubble Ray which was designed by an engineer in Las Vegas as a tribute to Ed Roth."

Moving across the street to the Corvette Plant, earlier this week the first 2020 Corvette rolled off the assembly lines.

According to General Motors, the first new model of this long-awaited sports car was completed Monday.

"Here at the Bowling Green Assembly we have always had great pride in the Corvette and we just amped it up it is just a higher level of pride being the first mid-engine Corvette," said Nora Roper, Assistant Plant Manager. "So all of our team members who have been working so hard to learn new jobs and learn this new car we are all celebrating together."

The new Corvette is the first of its kind with a mid-engine and will have a price base of around $60,000.

GM says the first shipment for dealers will happen later this month or in March.

You have a while to check out the new exhibit at the National Corvette Museum it is going to be open until December of 2020.