Corvette experience at motorsports park

If you have been dreaming of driving America's sports car, the NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green is offering a driving experience.

With their Corvette Experience, you can drive a new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray.

"Come out and drive the car its five laps around the track and basically the same programs that we had with the C7 but again we will have the new C8 and we are really excited about it," said Mitch Wright, General Manager.

Lucky drivers will get not only hands-on instruction but also in-class instruction and a VIP tour of the National Corvette Museum.

"It is just a great opportunity to educate yourself on the basics of high-performance drive and just the comradery it's been great we have been able to create some really great comradery with the folks that participate." -- Mitch Wright, General Manager

