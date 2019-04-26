Corvette unveils new cross flags for eighth generation vehicle

Following Corvette's big announcement Thursday of adding 400 jobs to Bowling Green's plant for the production of the newest generation, America's sports car added to the excitement again today.

With every generation of car, they re-do the cross flag emblem -- a historic tradition dating all the way back to 1953.

Passionate Corvette enthusiasts filled the theater at the Corvette Museum this morning as the new cross flag for the C8 was unveiled.

"It goes on the front of the car, it's our cross flag emblem -- it changes with each generation. It evolves just as the car does. It becomes more modern, more high tech, more advanced looking," said Tadge Juechter, Executive Chief Engineer for the Corvette.

The C8, which will be unveiled on July 18, will offer two different cross flag emblems to choose from.

"Corvette's are all about customization, it's a dream car for everybody," said Juechter. "We have lots of ways for people to customize their car, right down to the color of the emblem. Some people like more bright work on the car, some people like a more sinister, dark tone on tone."

Every person who attended today's announcement got a free small pin of the new cross flag.