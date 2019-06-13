Could A Record Low Happen Thursday Night?

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, June 13, 2019

A weak cold front is passing through the region bringing only a few clouds and cooler temperatures. Skies should become mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for clear skies with record or near-record low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Friday morning! Friday and Saturday will be dry and warmer for the beginning of Father's Day weekend. However, another "soaker system" moves in Sunday as a front stalls over the area. We're looking at continual rain chances each day next week!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cool

High 72, Low 46, winds NW-14, Gusts to 24

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 78, Low 60, winds S-7

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid

High 86, Low 69, winds SW-12

