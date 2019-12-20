Could President Trump's cap on refugees hurt Bowling Green community?

In September, President Trump and his administration made changes to the number of refugees accepted to the United States, setting a cap on the number of refugees to 18,000.

That number is down from a previous cap of 30,000 and dramatically less than the 110,000 a year established under President Obama.

At 13 News we spoke with city leaders in Bowling Green to learn if there is a possible negative impact on the city, which has become home to many refugees over the last three decades.

"Many of these people find the opportunity to come to the United States as a blessing upon them and their families so they don't take it lightly it's life-changing, it is an event in their life that will live with them forever," said Albert Mbanfu, Executive Director of the International Center of Kentucky.

"The refugee program and the amount of international population that we have gained over the last 25-35 years has been very beneficial to the growth of Bowling Green and Warren County," said Warren County Judge-Executive, Mike Buchanon. "My grandchildren can experience people from all over the world coming into their school system each day and they get to better understand their culture and have a better understanding of how the world works."

Officials say this is the lowest number the United States has seen since the refugee resettlement program began in 1980.

"With the situation that is prevailing right now where the cap has been drastically reduced that means many of those who are dreaming to have their lives renewed in a developed country have their hopes diminished," said Mbanfu.

The changes not only lower the number of refugees accepted but require state and local governments to provide written consent to the federal government in order for them to accept refugees, which is something Warren County has already approved.

"Getting that communication going who is coming when they are coming, can we absorb them, do they have family here, things that can help us address the needs of people that come to reside in our community," said Bowling Green Mayor, Bruce Wilkerson.

The Trump administration says the president is prioritizing the safety and security of the American people by making sure we do not admit more people than we can vet.