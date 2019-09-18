Could We Soon See The Last Of The 90s?

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

While it has been hot, humid and very dry for weeks now, we may be seeing signs of a pattern change with the approach of the official start to Fall. Wednesday will be another hot day with sunshine and highs in the low 90s. A weak upper trough will sit over Kentucky Thursday and Friday bringing some clouds, a southerly breeze and possibly even a stray shower or two. The weekend looks a little cooler and even less humid for The Med Center 10K and other outdoor activities. An approaching cold front looks to stall over the region for the start of next week which could help bring better rain changes to the region.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Hot

High 93, Low 67, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Breezy with An Isolated Shower Possible

High 90, Low 64, winds S 10-20

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 88, Low 64, winds S-8

