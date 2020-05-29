Could masks present challenge for police, store owners?

As many businesses begin to re-open, questions and concerns begin to circulate. Governor Beshear's order requires business employees to wear at least a cloth mask. But what about customers and how can masks affect our local law enforcement?

With the "new normal" social distancing policies in place, local police have had to adapt.

"We know that we just have to deal with circumstances as we're dealt," said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer with the Bowling Green Police Department.

Many people around the country have wondered if it makes their job more difficult when most people out in public are wearing masks or if it inhibits an officer's ability in trying to identify a suspect.

"It doesn't seem like right now that it has been a problem," said Officer Ward.

The Bowling Green Police Department says it doesn't pose much of an issue because they are constantly overcoming adversity in criminal cases.

"You know, there's already plenty of struggles when trying to use video surveillance to identify people. You've got lighting and you've got focus and you've got distance and all the movement and all of the things that go along with that and so I would suspect that the mask is going to be one of those other things that we have to overcome," said Officer Ward.

Before COVID-19, you may have looked twice at someone wearing a mask in certain places of business, such as a jewelry store. But as one local store says, they haven't had to change much since they've already had tight security in place.

"As a jewelry store, security was our top priority before all of this happened. So, we really don't feel like there's too much of any extra protocol that's needed because our security protocols were there before hand," said Ashcroft and Oak Jewelers store employee.

"In an ideal world, we would like to have crystal clear video at face level at every entrance and exit at every business and store, parking lot, school and everything. We take the evidence and the information as it is given to us and we just deal with that. I'm sure at some point in time it is going to come into play that we'll wish somebody didn't have a mask on, but we already face those challenges as it is," Officer Ward said.

Masks may add a layer of difficulty in certain situations, but they can also prevent the spread of COVID-19.