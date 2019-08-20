ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

In this week's ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff, we take a short trip down Highway 31-W.

We head over to check on the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

The Wildcats are coming off a spectacular last season finishing 14-1.

Franklin-Simpson clinched the Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Championship.

Head coach Doug Preston says they enjoyed their winning the state title last season but now they have to start a new season focused and determined.

"Having seen it three years in a row now we've been to the finals they know what it takes it's a matter if are they willing to make that commitment to what it takes to get those things done." -- Doug Preston- Wildcats Head Coach

Senior Connor Rogers (LB, RB, TE) says "we know what it takes and we know that it's not going to be easy that it takes sacrifice and it takes, out here in the practice field at 8 o'clock in the morning that you can't skip, that we can't be like other teams and that we gotta separate ourselves from those other teams that make us great and to have a third-year at it."

"We're trying to come out here and work hard every day, each and every day trying to get everyone better, as long as we're getting better we'll be alright." -- Tedric Partinger - Senior, DB, RB

Wildcats 2019 Schedule:

08/23 Greenwood (Home)

08/30 Meade County (Home)

09/06 South Warren (Away)

09/13 Battle Ground Academy (Franklin), TN (Away)

09/20 Russellville (Home)

09/27 Allen County-Scottsville (Away)

10/04 Russell County (Away)

10/18 Warren Central (Home)

10/25 Warren East (Home)

11/01 Glasgow (Away)