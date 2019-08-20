ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans

In our final Countdown to Kickoff preview sponsored by ProRehab, we travel to South Warren.

The Spartans are coming off a superb season winning all its games and clinching the KHSAA Class 5A Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Championship.

Coach Brandon Smith spoke on coming into a new season.

Smith says, "there comes a point where that season is over and then we start working towards the next year and you know the goals really never change and we try to keep our process the same, we're just focusing on us trying to get better and perfect our craft."

Senior Logan Crick running back adds, "we're a totally different team and we have to prove ourselves and it's just about us working because that's in the past and we just need to focus on now."

"The teams very young so we're gonna have to push ourselves to points most of us have never been pushed to before but ultimately I think we'll succeed," says Senior Jamison Reagan TE/DE.

Spartans 2019 Schedule:

8/24 Butler (WKU) Rafferty's Bowl

8/30 Warren East (WKU) German American Bank Bowl

9/06 Franklin-Simpson (Home)

9/13 Warren Central (Home)

9/20 Central (Away)

9/27 Glasgow (Away)

10/04 Bowling Green (Home)

10/18 Greenwood (Away)

10/25 Christian County (Away)

11/1 Logan County (Home)