Warning: Counterfeit money in Russellville

The Russellville Police Department is warning businesses that counterfeit money is being passed around town.

Police say they've received information that counterfeit $20 and $100 bills are making the rounds and that they are very authentic looking, and will even pass the marker test.

Russellville police say the only indicator that the bills aren't real is that the image in the upper right corner of President Jackson can't be seen when held up to the light.

RPD is warning business owners to be on the lookout for the counterfeit bills.