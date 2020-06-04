Counties prepare for Kentucky primary, completely different than years passed

Voting in the primary election on June 23 will look a lot different for counties across Kentucky due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are several different ways to vote in the primary election; either by mail or in person. By now, you have probably received a postcard in the mail which explains how to request an absentee ballot in order to mail in your vote.

To vote this way, simply go to GoVoteKy.com, click absentee ballot request and fill out your information. You must do this by June 15 to vote by mail. There's also a paper option request form you can receive simply by calling the clerk's office.

Barren County Clerk, Helena Chase Birdwell says they've received almost 3,900 applicants for absentee mail-in voting.

That's a high number compared to the presidential primary election four years ago when she says they had 313 absentee votes.

"This is a turnout we did not expect by mail. We knew that there would be a large number because that is what the state was pushed voters to do," said Birdwell.

She does not believe the mail-in voting will impact voter turnout in a negative way.

"It looks like more people are voting because it's so convenient," she said.

Meanwhile, many counties have announced plans to have one in-person voting location on June 23, as recommended by the state.

Barren County plans to hold their in-person voting at the high school gym.

"It's just going to be a large polling center that will be set up and designed to move multiple voters through as quickly as possible and we should have plenty of room to spread out," said Birdwell. "We're going to have it set up so that we can check in multiple voters at one time."

Early voting is also an option and different for each county, so check with your clerk's office.

If you don't want to mail in your ballot, there will be a dropbox starting Monday in the foyer of the Barren County Government Center. Warren County also has a dropbox for ballots at the courthouse.

The following counties have announced their in-person polling locations:

Edmonson County: Edmonson County Community Center in Brownsville

Barren County: Barren County High School Gym

Warren County: Phil Moore Park

Simpson County: Simpson County Courthouse on the square