Country stars, singer/songwriters will be "singing for their supper"

In an effort to assist local food banks during their COVID-19 response, music artists are lending their voice during a one hour televised event in ‘Singing for their Supper’.

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate while enjoying the musical talents of Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

All donations made during the one hour telethon will directly benefit area food banks as they continue to supply communities with necessary food supplies.

‘Singing for their Supper’ will air across more than half of the Gray TV markets, including WBKO in Bowling Green, on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 6 p.m.