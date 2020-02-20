Couple dies in Kentucky house fire

A couple has died in a house fire in western Kentucky.

Union County Coroner Stephen Shouse told news outlets that 86-year-old Joseph Sheffer and his wife, 81-year-old Joann Sheffer, were killed when their home caught fire.

A news release says the Union County Dispatch Center was notified early Tuesday that the home near Morganfield was “fully involved."

Henshaw Fire Chief Matt Williams said crews had to wait until the fire was partially under control to enter the home and remove the bodies. Williams said the cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.

