Couple arrested on wanton endangerment charges, accused of drinking while swimming with juveniles

According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff's office, a couple was arrested on wanton endangerment charges after they were drinking and swimming while three juveniles were in their care.

Officials say 40-year-old Michael Miller and 31-year-old Ashley Miller were swimming in the Little Barren River and were both consuming alcohol and began arguing at the river.

According to the sheriff's office, Michael Miller left in his vehicle the kids in the care of Ashley after the argument. Ashley Miller and the kids walked to a barn where officials say she passed out due to alcohol consumption.

Officials say one of the juveniles tried to revive Ashley and walked to a house nearby for help.

EMS was able to revive Ashley and she was taken to Barren County Jail on three counts of wanton endangerment second degree.

Authorities then searched for Michael when found him a short distance away. He was taken into custody and placed at the Barren County Jail on three counts of wanton endangerment second degree and for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense.