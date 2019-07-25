Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man charged in murder of 7-year-old

The man accused of the rape and murder of a Southern Kentucky girl will soon undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The body of Gabbi Doolin, 7, was found in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School on November 14, 2015. She had been attending her brother’s youth football game when she disappeared.

Kentucky State Police arrested Timothy Madden, now 42, six days later.

Even though Madden has already been found competent to stand trial, a judge ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation on August 1.

Madden’s trial is set to begin in September 4 in Hardin County. A pretrial conference scheduled for August 9 in Elizabethtown has been canceled and rescheduled for August 7 in Allen County.