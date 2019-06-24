Court security officer arrested for DUI and second-degree assault

MONTEREY, Ky. (AP) A court security officer in Monterey faces charges of second-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP reported 43-year-old Mario Chavez-Canela was driving an ATV with a 73-year-old passenger Patricia Karsner when the vehicle crashed. Karsner was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Owen County Sheriff's Office requested KSP take over the investigation.

Chavez-Canela has at least one other DUI charge on his record.

 
