CovCath students, priest pray for driver killed in Campbell Co. crash

Students and a priest prayed for a driver who was killed when a charter bus carrying Covington Catholic students and a car collided in Campbell County Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of AA Highway and California Crossroads, Campbell County police said.

A Gold Shield Transportation charter bus was bringing a group of Covington Catholic students back from the March for Life in Washington, D.C. when police say a car hit the charter bus, killing the driver of the car and injuring several others.

Lori Tenhundfeld, the mother of one of the students, says a priest and students prayed for the driver who died.

PREVIOUS | 1 dead, several injured in charter bus crash carrying CovCath students

“I had texted, I said to him, ‘Oh my gosh Luke, you have so much to be grateful for, please say a prayer for this man’ and he said ‘Yes, we have already said a prayer for him together,'" Tenhundfeld said.

A handful of students on the bus who were returning from the March for Life suffered minor injuries.

“He’s been on it. He was there last year. My other children have gone on it. They’ve learned a lot of beautiful lessons going on the March for Life, some not so beautiful, but it just reminds us… this incident this morning reminds us how precious, precious, precious life really is,” Tenhundfeld said.

The Diocese of Covington released a statement that confirmed the crash and reads, in part: “EMT personnel and the Campbell County police have been at the scene and are handling the matter. Please join us in praying for everyone involved in this accident.”