Cowan Hair discuses new protocol for salons

Tuesday, hair salons opened back up but your appointment will not look exactly the same.

Cowan Salon in Bowling Green and Glasgow set up very strict rules in order to keep their clients safe and comply with the proper protocols.

You will be asked to wait inside your car until you are called in. From there, an employee will take your temperature, ask you COVID-19 related questions, and supply you with a mask if you do not already have one.

The owners say that their client's safety and well being is a top priority.

"So we are taking extreme precaution. We have a larger staff and even a larger front desk team to help with sanitation. It is very important to our stylists as well. We are also offering a separate room for those that are at higher risk,' said Amanda Cowan, Owner.

Both Amanda and Caleb Cowan are excited and grateful to not only be back to doing what they love but to be extremely busy taking care of their clients.