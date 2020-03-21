Cowan and Co. temporarily closed due to COVID-19 mandate

One local salon celebrated its one year anniversary at its second location.

Cowan and CO. Salon opened their doors to their Bowling Green location on march 19th 2019 and just one year later had to close their doors temporarily due to the COVID19 mandate.

However, owners Caleb and Amanda Cowan are staying positive during this confusing a difficult time.

"We are all in this together there is not anyone that is exempt from this. So you know we are just trying to be positive and you know use our time to choose faith over fear and use all energy that we would be using in the salon to sort of channel into some creative new ideas that we want to bring back to the table when we are able to open back up. So just stay positive, stay inside, stay healthy, and don't cut your own bangs," said Caleb.

"This is definitely not normal so anything that is not normal is scary and uncomfortable, but I feel like we should just utilize this time to maybe just reflect on life as it honestly should be and just spending more time with our families being a better friend, and better neighbor making sure everyone has the essentials of life," added Amanda.

The salon, like many other businesses, is still unsure when they will be able to open again, but say when they do they will be better than ever.