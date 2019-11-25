KSP Annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive

Kentucky State Police are holding their annual "Cram the Cruiser" event at posts across the state.

In Bowling Green, those wishing to donate can do so at Post 3 located at 3119 Nashville Road.

Those participating can donate non-perishable food items such as non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, and chili or spaghetti sauce.

The drive will be held until December 9. All the items that are donated to KSP will be distributed to families in need.