"Cram the Cruiser" in Glasgow

"Cram the Cruiser" is a community and county wide school supply drive that took place today in Glasgow.

This year they partnered with Kentucky State Police, Glasgow Police, Barren County Sheriff's office and Nash Icon.

Autumn Hardin, the youth service center coordinator for Glasgow High School said "We do Cram the Cruiser every year because we want to support the families in our community and this is one of the practical ways that we can do that. We can provide something that they need that will help their families as they prepare for going back to school."

The event was held from ten to six today and had several drop-off locations.

