Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road

Police say the body of a Kentucky man who tried to drive over a flooded road has been found in a field near his vehicle.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that crews resumed searching Wednesday after flooding subsided and found the body of 50-year-old David E. Rice of Greenup.

An investigation found that Rice attempted to cross a flooded road in the Load community of Greenup County on Tuesday when his vehicle was swept up by fast-moving water.

Police say he exited the vehicle and tried to swim to safety, but didn't make it.

The incident remains under investigation.

