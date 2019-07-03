Crews working to contain major fire at Jim Beam warehouses in Versailles

Crews are working to contain a major fire affecting two Jim Beam warehouses in Versailles.

Woodford County emergency officials say the fire started around 11:30 p.m. in an aging bourbon warehouse on McCracken Pike, near the Franklin County line. The fire spread to an adjacent warehouse.

The cause has yet to be confirmed, but officials speculate a lightning strike could have started the blaze.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire. One official said he expects teams to be on the scene until late tonight.

