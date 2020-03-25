Crime Stoppers: Hummingbird Place Shootings

Bowling Green Police say two shootings took place on March 19th and March 23rd in the area of Hummingbird Place Apartments. Both times police responded to the area just after the shots had been fired.

On the 23rd, two people were struck and taken to the hospital for medical care. Through investigation, detectives have determined the suspect goes by the nickname Silk.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

